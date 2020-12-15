 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock schools online Wednesday with threat of winter storm
0 comments

Rock schools online Wednesday with threat of winter storm

  • 0

Due to the threat of inclement weather, all Rockingham County schools will work remotely on Wednesday.

Childcare is closed.

All classified staff with the ability to work remotely from home may do so with the approval of a school principal or a direct supervisor. All other classified staff who are not able to work remotely should make arrangements with their supervisor, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Schools administrators. 

Rockingham Early College High school will reschedule all EOC’s. Additional information will be sent to students and parents from the RECHS school principal, the release said.  

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News