Rock schools online Wednesday with threat of winter storm

Due to the threat of inclement weather, all Rockingham County schools will work remotely on Wednesday.
Childcare is closed.
All classified staff with the ability to work remotely from home may do so with the approval of a school principal or a direct supervisor. All other classified staff who are not able to work remotely should make arrangements with their supervisor, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Schools administrators.
Rockingham Early College High school will reschedule all EOC’s. Additional information will be sent to students and parents from the RECHS school principal, the release said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!