Rock schools will close on Thursday in wake of Zeta, go fully remote

EDEN — Rockingham County Schools will close on Thursday due to storm threats from Tropical Storm Zeta.

The school district will shift to an all remote learning day and students will be expected to follow their lessons virtually, according to Karen Hyler, RCS public information officer.

Childcare will open on a regular schedule.

RCS officials ask that all employees check their email for further information. For more details, visit: https://www.rock.k12.nc.us/