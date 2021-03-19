Rock Sheriff's Office seeks runaway teen

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Department is seeking help locating Gracie Carmen Bullins, 17, who is believed to be a runaway.

Bullins was last seen on March 18 at around 10 a.m. at 2524 NC 65 in Reidsville. The missing girl is known to visit Madison, Mayodan and High Point, authorities said in a Friday news release.

Law enforcement officials ask that anyone with knowledge of Bullins' whereabouts, call the sheriff's office at 336-634-3232. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683