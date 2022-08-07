RockATOP celebrates its first graduates

A drafting class at Rockingham County High School sparked Hunter Martin’s interest in engineering, but as he entered his senior year, he also had enough self-awareness to realize he was not mature enough yet to pursue a four-year engineering degree. Then he heard about RockATOP, and he found a path that would help him reach his goals.

“RockATOP allowed me to mature and become a much better student while working towards an associate’s degree in manufacturing technology from Rockingham Community College, as well as gain real-world work experience in the field,” said Martin, 21.

Martin and 10 other Rockingham County students make up the RockATOP’s first graduating class. A graduation ceremony for the students will be held Wednesday (Aug. 10), where students will receive their certificate of completion from DOL/ApprenticeshipNC.

“This program is not easy,” said Jennifer Lester, Business and Industry Liaison and Apprenticeship Coordinator at RCC. “It’s hard work.”

Connecting students and employers with associate degree training and career employment in high-demand technical fields, Rockingham County’s RockATOP had its first cohort of students in the summer of 2018. Rockingham County 11th- and 12th-grade students with at least a 2.8 grade point average may apply to the program. Students complete pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships and are able to earn money on the job as soon as they start the four-year apprenticeship program, while also taking college classes at no cost, and they get paid for their time in class.

A win-win for the students and the companies for which they apprentice, students have the opportunity to gain a college degree and promising career with zero debt, while companies gain enthusiastic, skilled workers from within their community. The program provides the opportunity for students to earn their associate degree in fields including, but not limited to, advanced manufacturing from Rockingham Community College for free. Many companies hire their apprentices full time once they complete the program.

Martin did his pre-apprenticeship, as well as his apprenticeship with Machine Specialties in Whitsett, working in the engineering department as a job planner, creating the manufacturing plan for parts for clients. In addition to receiving his associate degree in manufacturing technology from RCC, Martin is working on a second associate degree in engineering at Guilford Technical Community College, and he hopes to start at NC A&T University in the fall of 2023. Machine Specialties is paying for him to continue his education, and Martin will work part-time at the company while in school. Martin said he would love to work for the company for the long haul.

Martin is one of 27 RockATOP apprentices at Machine Specialties, spread across the four-year program, and eight of those are graduating from RockATOP this year. The company also has apprentices from the Guilford Apprenticeship Program.

“At the beginning of their four-year program, our apprentices spend their first year rotating through 12 departments here at MSI, allowing them to see the broad scope of what makes our business, and other businesses like it, work,” said Jay Simmons, Apprenticeship Program Manager at MSI. “This first year is incredibly impactful and helps them start developing an idea of what type of work they would do well and love to do.”

Eric Rivera-Yoc of Eden is another of RockATOP’s first graduating class, and he has been working as an apprentice at ABCO Automation in Browns Summit. He has worked in numerous departments, including manufacturing, the fabrication shop, machine shop and custom assembly.

“I do something different every day; it’s not repetitive,” Rivera-Yoc said. “I love that.”

Rivera-Yoc said when he was a student at Morehead High in Eden, he knew he wanted to go into mechanical engineering, but he was unsure of the path he should take to get there.

“This program (RockATOP) came at the right time,” he said.

He received his associate degree from RCC and is applying to N.C. A&T to pursue a mechanical engineering degree and plans to continue working at ABCO while in school.

“They want me to stay, and I want to stay,” Rivera-Yoc said. “They’ve been really good to me.”

Rivera-Yoc said in the long term, he sees himself working for ABCO as an engineer and advancing in his career. He is one of 12 apprentices from RockATOP at ABCO.

“ABCO has been very pleased with the RockATOP program,” said Mary Beth Pichon, Human Resource Director. “It has been a wonderful source to get young talent and send them through the program to gain the schooling/skills necessary to become the future leaders of the company.”

ABCO also has apprentices from the Guilford Apprentice Program. Apprentices at ABCO have the opportunity to try out many different career options and pathways.

“They do everything from reading blue prints to building/wiring electrical panels, building machines, welding frames, using a waterjet or laserjet to cut all types of materials, and using and programing CNC Machines to cut and form parts,” Pichon said. They also work in quality control and purchasing.

In addition to ABCO and Machine Specialties, other companies that have accepted pre-apprentices this year include Pine Hall Brick and Bridgestone Aircraft Tire, USA. There are additional companies in RockATOP that are not accepting pre-apprentices this year, including Rockingham County Schools Maintenance, AMCOR and CULP.

For every year of the apprenticeship, an apprentice must complete at least 144 hours of related instruction.

“These students far exceed that minimum requirement, so the whole program is a lot of work for them,” Lester said.

The associate degree component takes four to five years, as the students are taking classes part time while they work. This year’s graduating class started the program in the summer of 2018.

Lester is proud of each of this year’s graduates and the growth of the program.

“They are the trailblazers, the mentors, and it has been amazing to watch this group go from pre-apprentices to experts in their fields,” she said. “Each has persevered to reach the end of their program, and each has become an amazing adult.”