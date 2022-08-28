 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockfish River Rodeo Bulls and Bands set for Labor Day weekend

Rodeo

The BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service have a professional bull riders and bucking bulls from across the nation for this Labor Day. Pictured above, a contestant hangs on for their life at the Union Home Mortgage Invitational presented by Bass Pro Shops last fall at the Greensboro Coliseum.

 PAUL SETLIFF, 1ST & 10 PHOTOGRAPHY

ROSELAND, VA. - Enjoy a new family friendly event in Nelson County. Presented by BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service, thrill while professional bull riders and bucking bulls from across the nation keep you on the edge of your seat while going head to head for an 8-second ride. This Labor Day weekend Saturday event offers a family-friendly atmosphere, ladies barrel racing, and extra entertainment featuring mini-bucking bulls and mutton bustin’. There will be live music, food and other vendors, bounce house, playground and craft beverages.

Presenters Matt Lamb, BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Ashton Beebee, Indian Summer Guide Service commented, “We have long wanted to present a family friendly event in Nelson County that represents the values and traditions that carefully curate the rich agricultural heritage of this area. We look forward to enhancing this experience with other offerings like barrel racing and western riding training that many Nelsonsonian children are now having to travel to other places to enjoy.”

The event runs from 12 noon – 10 p.m. at Blue Toad Hard Cider, 462 Winery Lane, Roseland, Va. Music starts at noon and rolls until 6:30 p.m. Then the Rodeo kicks off. The music and daytime events are free and open to the public. Admission to the rodeo is $15 per person (3 years and under are free).

MUSIC LINE UP

12:30 - 3:30 p.m. - Jacob Allen & The Flood

3:30 - 6:30 p.m. - Hustle Souls from Asheville, NC

Tickets available online, at the Blue Toad Hard Cider Tap Room and at the gate on the day of the event.

BRING THE WHOLE FAMILY. No pets or outside alcohol please.

Contact: Ashton Beebee 434-531-9679 or Matt Lamb 540-222-1824

For more information visit indiansummerguideservice.com.

