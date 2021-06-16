Rockingham artist and jewelry designer says her success comes from teaching others

“I wanted to learn how to make a ring and how to finish off a clasp on a necklace,” she said. After that, Boles entered jewelry competitions and began selling her necklaces and bracelets, often doing custom pieces.

“I just kept creating jewelry until it overtook my art studio,” she said, adding she showed the jewelry in the annual Rockingham County Fine Arts Festival and entered pieces in other shows throughout the Piedmont while selling many pieces privately. And, she continued doing her paintings – “more than ever.”

“The jewelry is like my hobby,” she said. But, when Rockingham Community College asked her to teach jewelry-making classes, Boles began those classes in 2010. However, she now teaches the jewelry classes privately.

Her favorite stone is Larimar, a stone she discovered when she obtained several pieces. Found only in the Dominican Republic, it is light blue with white streaks that remind Boles of heavenly clouds. Her favorite Larimar creation is a necklace with a single large stone.

As her jewelry sales “exploded,” Boles realized she needed a better outlet for her business. About two years ago, she partnered with Ann and Wes Wade and Catherine Gauldin to open “Art in the Garden” on South Scales Street, next door to the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce.