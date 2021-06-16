Rockingham artist and jewelry designer says her success comes from teaching others

REIDSVILLE
Well-known artist Elizabeth Boles has launched a new career.
Since she was a child, Boles has expressed her artistic gifts with paints on canvas. But, gems and stones have always fascinated the Rockingham County native. And, as she grew older, Boles said she wore jewelry to express her moods, noting the color of the stones drew her to them naturally.
As she developed her art talents, Boles eventually began creating jewelry to enhance her artistic fantasies. At first, the jewelry she designed was for her own use but, as friends and others she encountered expressed interest, Boles decided to begin selling her jewelry.
While watching television in 2004, Boles saw a Mandarin garnet and had to have one. She asked a jeweler about it, and he ordered several. Boles immediately fell in love with the color and sparkle of one brilliant cut faceted round stone and immediately drew a ring design. She gave it to the jeweler to cast a mold in yellow gold and set the stone in it.
Over the next 12 months, Boles worked with the jeweler designing the pieces he created for her.
Initially Boles developed designs in her mind, then sketched them to present to a Greensboro jeweler who created the final pieces for her.
But, her creative personality could not tolerate her having other people complete her designs. In the early 2000s, Boles attended a personal workshop at Indigo Beads.
“I wanted to learn how to make a ring and how to finish off a clasp on a necklace,” she said. After that, Boles entered jewelry competitions and began selling her necklaces and bracelets, often doing custom pieces.
“I just kept creating jewelry until it overtook my art studio,” she said, adding she showed the jewelry in the annual Rockingham County Fine Arts Festival and entered pieces in other shows throughout the Piedmont while selling many pieces privately. And, she continued doing her paintings – “more than ever.”
“The jewelry is like my hobby,” she said. But, when Rockingham Community College asked her to teach jewelry-making classes, Boles began those classes in 2010. However, she now teaches the jewelry classes privately.
Her favorite stone is Larimar, a stone she discovered when she obtained several pieces. Found only in the Dominican Republic, it is light blue with white streaks that remind Boles of heavenly clouds. Her favorite Larimar creation is a necklace with a single large stone.
As her jewelry sales “exploded,” Boles realized she needed a better outlet for her business. About two years ago, she partnered with Ann and Wes Wade and Catherine Gauldin to open “Art in the Garden” on South Scales Street, next door to the Reidsville Chamber of Commerce.
Although she continues teaching painting classes at RCC and at St. Pius X Catholic School in Greensboro, Boles spends much of her time in the new business which is open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. During special events, the hours are expanded.
Daughter of the late William and Joann McCann Bray, Boles grew up in Reidsville, graduating in 1974 from Wentworth High School. She then enrolled at Western Carolina University and majored in fine arts.
“I always wanted to be a great artist and be known for my work. I’m doing what I love now,” she said.
In 1980, she married Johnnie Boles, who has worked at Wieland Copper in Pine Hall for 40 years. They are the parents of Jonathan Boles, Kathy Freeland and twins Mary Boles and Joanna Jerrell.
Boles is a member of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. She also is a representative of Grumbacher Art Supply and is a board member of the Fine Arts Festival Association and Reidsville Chamber of Commerce.
Over the years, Boles also has taught many classes for senior citizens at local recreation departments, assisted living homes and retirement villages throughout Rockingham and Guilford counties.
In addition to teaching classes, Boles has painted 59 wall murals, including some retirement facilities and other public places as well as in private homes.
Boles has received many accolades in her long career, but her most rewarding accomplishment is teaching seniors at long-term care facilities, she said.
“When I see the eyes of a 101-year-old woman glowing when she looks at a piece of art she has completed, it brings tears to my eyes and a warm feeling in my heart,” Boles said.
“It gives me a feeling of accomplishment that overrides everything else,” she said. “I had a dream of being famous.
“The fame I had hoped to achieve when I was a somewhat innocent child dreaming of worldwide success could never match the feelings I have when I see the expressions on the faces of my elderly students,” she said.