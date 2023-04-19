EDEN — A 65-year-old Eden man was arrested recently on two counts of statutory rape and jailed on a $300,000 secured bond, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

On April 12, deputies arrested Robert Lee Slaughter, who lives in the 1600 block of Bethlehem Church Road, according to a news release issued by the sheriff’s office.

Lt. Kevin Suthard said Wednesday that allegations against Slaughter were reported to the sheriff’s office on March 29, which began the investigation.

Information was not immediately available about when and where the offenses were alleged to have occurred.

Slaughter's appearance date in Rockingham County District Court was not immediately available.