Rockingham Board of Elections to Conduct Voting Machine Tests Oct. 4

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham Board of Elections will conduct voting machine tests to guarantee accuracy in the Nov. 8 General Election, RCBOE officials announced in a news release.

The routine tests are called logic and accuracy tests and are performed on voting machines statewide to guarantee each voting system will correctly code, count and tabulate each ballot cast, officials said in the release.

As part of the process, ballots of each style are coded for a mock election and run through voting machine tabulators. The tests check the voting system’s ability to read each ballot style and the accuracy of the tabulator when counting votes.

A bipartisan team will oversee the preparation of the machines and ballots and conducts the tests.

After testing, election staff will reset the equipment to ensure no L&A test information remains on the system heading into the actual elections.

If members of the public wish to witness the process, L&A tests are open to the public, though onlookers are asked not to interfere with the process, RCBOE officials said.

If you plan to attend the testing, notify the RCBOE no later than Oct. 3 at 12:00 p.m. by calling 336-342-8107 so that preparations can be made for seating.

Testing will take place at 9 a.m. on Oct. 4 at the Rockingham County Board of Elections office at 240 Cherokee Camp Road.