Rockingham Co. Maternal and Child Health Expo April 20

WENTWORTH — In recognition of April as Maternal and Child Health Month, Rockingham County Health Department’s Child Fatality Prevention Team will host the April 20 Maternal and Child Health Expo.

The main purpose of the Child Fatality Prevention Team is to promote understanding of the causes of the child deaths and prevent them by identifying deficiencies in service delivery to children and families by public agencies, and to assess, recommend, and implement systems for changes that will prevent future child deaths while supporting safe and healthy development of the county’s children.

The April 20 event will five families the chance to increase their knowledge of existing programs and resources available to them at Rockingham Community College’s Whitcomb Student Center at 484 County Home Road here.

The admission free expo runs from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. and will provide interactive exhibits, educational materials, safe infant and toddler sleep classes, car seat safety checks, games and plenty of snacks.

For additional information, contact Katrina R. White at 336-342-8150 or kwhite@co.rockingham.nc.us or contact Krista Maurer at 336-342-8221 or kmaurer@co.rockingham.nc.