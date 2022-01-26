Rockingham Co. partners with Spectrum, local groups for $14.4 million broadband expansion.

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County, through a multi-million dollar grant agreement with Spectrum, and contributions from local organizations, will provide broadband internet service to thousands of rural residents by 2024, county officials announced on Wednesday.

Rockingham County Commissioners voted during their Jan. 18 meeting to approve the grant that should mean much needed high-speed internet access for 3,250 addresses in the county of about 91,000. The total cost of the project is expected to be $14.4 million, and Spectrum will contribute another $10.4 million to the fiber optic expansion, officials said in a news release.

The agreement between the county and Spectrum will also mean searching out more locations that need broadband in the 572-acre county and adding them to the expansion, the release said.

The project agreement — the first of its kind in the state — is funded by $3.25 million from county government and donations by community partners. Reidsville Area Foundation (RAF) contributed $1.5 million, Rockingham County Schools pitched in $1 million. and Rockingham Community College put $250,000 in the project's coffer.