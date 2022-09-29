 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham Co. public schools closed Friday as Ian's storms move toward N.C.

Tropical Weather-Ian Storm Surge

Map tracks the forecast path of hurricane Ian and highlights the probable storm surge flooding along the coast of Florida.

 Phil Holm - staff, AP

EDEN — Rockingham County public school students will have a day off school on Sept. 30 due to the potential for bad weather related to Hurricane Ian, school district officials announced Thursday evening.

Some forecasts call for high winds, heavy rain, and possible power outages beginning early Friday afternoon.

Child Care will open as usual time and close at 1:00 p.m., the district said.

Staff will operate on Plan 1. And, the school system will close for all personnel at 1:00 PM. All after-school, evening and weekend activities have been canceled.

0 Comments
