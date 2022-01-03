 Skip to main content
Rockingham Co. Schools will have remote instruction on Tuesday due to bad weather
EDEN — The Rockingham County Schools will provide remote instruction to all students, pre-K-12th grade on Jan. 4, due to colder weather and the potential for icy road conditions early Tuesday, school administrators announced Monday evening in a news release.

Child Care will open at 9:00 a.m. as usual, but meals will not be provided.

 All RCS buildings will open at 10:00 a.m. for central office staff, school level administrators, teachers and other personnel. All staff should evaluate their ability to travel safely and review their options, the release, said. 

