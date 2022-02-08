Rockingham Co. sheriff attends National Sheriff's Association's 2022 Winter Conference

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page recently joined in Washington, D.C., with sheriffs from across the nation for the the National Sheriff's Association's 2022 Winter Conference.

Page was expected to discuss issues of national and local importance with other law enforcement and sample new technologies available to aid sheriffs in their day-to-day duties, investigations and detention facilities during the Feb. 5-7 summit.

Page, a longtime committee member, also attended a meeting of the National Sheriff's Association's Border Security and Immigrations Committee.

He was also scheduled to meet with in Washington, D.C., Sheriff Page has North Carolina's U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry and U.S. Sen. Richard Burr and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis.

The focus of the meetings with lawmakers was to discuss the flow of illegal heroin, fentanyl and human trafficking and smuggling, which Page says bring deadly consequences to Rockingham County and the state.