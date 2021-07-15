Rockingham Co. Sheriff promotes Webster and Kennon

Page also announced the recent promotion of Mark Kennon to the rank of Captain over the Criminal Investigations Division at the Sheriff's Office.

Kennon began his law enforcement career in 1996 when he joined the RCSO. Over his distinguished career, he has served as a telecommunicator, patrol deputy, K-9 handler, and in various supervisory patrol positions, rising to the rank of lieutenant, Page said in the release.

Active in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1984-1990, Kennon transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division from patrol posts and is now Captain and Chief Investigator of the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations and Vice Narcotics Divisions.

"Capt. Kennon has been with me throughout my 23 year tenure as sheriff of Rockingham County,'' Page said in the release. "We are fortunate to have him as a member of our team ... His promotion is well deserved and I have no doubt he will continue to do well in his new position."