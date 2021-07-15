Rockingham Co. Sheriff promotes Webster and Kennon

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page has promoted Angie Webster to the rank of Detective Sergeant in the Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division, Page announced in a news release this week.
Webster has worked in emergency services since 2005 and has served as a deputy for the RCSO since 2014, starting her career as a patrol officer.
A Certified Fire Investigator with the International Association of Arson Investigators, Webster holds several North Carolina certifications, including N.C. Fire Investigator Technician, N.C. Emergency Medical Technician and N.C. Hazardous Materials Technician. She also has an associate's degree in Emergency Management.
Webster received a Certificate of Merit from the Sheriff's Office in 2015 and was selected as Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, Veterans of Foreign Wars in 2016.
"Sergeant Webster works hard for the people of Rockingham County and is very deserving of this promotion", Page said in the release. "I am proud to have her as a member of our team here at the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office."
Webster will assist in the supervision of the day-to-day operations of the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division.
Page also announced the recent promotion of Mark Kennon to the rank of Captain over the Criminal Investigations Division at the Sheriff's Office.
Kennon began his law enforcement career in 1996 when he joined the RCSO. Over his distinguished career, he has served as a telecommunicator, patrol deputy, K-9 handler, and in various supervisory patrol positions, rising to the rank of lieutenant, Page said in the release.
Active in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1984-1990, Kennon transferred to the Criminal Investigations Division from patrol posts and is now Captain and Chief Investigator of the Sheriff's Criminal Investigations and Vice Narcotics Divisions.
"Capt. Kennon has been with me throughout my 23 year tenure as sheriff of Rockingham County,'' Page said in the release. "We are fortunate to have him as a member of our team ... His promotion is well deserved and I have no doubt he will continue to do well in his new position."