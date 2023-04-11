Rockingham County officials will host a public meeting on April 24 to discuss the county’s new FEMA Preliminary Flood Hazard maps.

The purpose of the meeting is to give members of the public a chance to review these new maps and ask questions of their local officials about how these maps may affect their property.

If your property is currently in or near a mapped flood zone, you are encouraged toattend to learn more about these maps, the adoption process and how you may be impacted.

The meeting will take place in the Commissioner’s Chambers at the Rockingham Rockingham County Government Complex in Wentworth from 3-7 p.m.

Residents are invited to drop-in to the informal format meeting where they will find representatives from the county government, as well as their municipality to field their questions.

For more information contact: Rockingham County Community Development Planning Division at 336-342-8130, ext. 2, or visit planners@co.rockingham.nc.us.