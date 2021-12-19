Rockingham Co. won't require its 600 employees to vaccinate as infection rate climbs

WENTWORTH — As the omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeps the nation like wildfire and Rockingham County grapples with high and climbing infection rates, county government officials have decided against mandating employee vaccines and the school board has rescinded its mask mandate for next year.
The five-member Rockingham County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Dec. 6 on a resolution that gives the county’s nearly 600 employees the option to choose to vaccinate.
The board’s rationale: vaccination should be a personal choice and forcing employees to inoculate might lead to resignations amid a labor shortage. The county has 24 job vacancies, about 4% of its 595 positions, a county spokesperson said in an email.
“Making choices is what makes this country great,” County Manager Lance Metzler said in a news release about the resolution. “We encourage people to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus, but we aren’t going to tell them how to do so.”
Medical experts, who have determined that the omicron variant multiplies 70% faster than the delta variant, caution that omicron is a high threat to the unvaccinated and remind that vaccinations and boosters can help blunt the illness and prevent hospitalization and death.
County infection rates have climbed from around 7% to 10.3% over the past two weeks. And while official data is not yet in, Trey Wright, the county’s public health director, says, “I suspect (omicron) is in the community at this time.’’ State health officials, meanwhile, have confirmed nearly a half dozen cases of omicron in N.C. over the past week.
This week, the county reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations numbered 19, up from 11 last week. The county’s COVID-19 death toll is at 218, while the virus has claimed the lives of 19,121 North Carolinians since 2020. Statewide, the average infection rate was 7.8% on Friday.
Diseases don’t know geographical boundaries and Rockingham County notably shares a border with Stokes, a county with the fourth highest infection rate in North Carolina at 15.7%. The rate is more than triple the 5% rate the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls safe for a community.
The Rockingham County School Board’s decision earlier this month to lift mask mandates beginning Jan. 4 could mean problems, Wright said.
“My concern is the increase of secondary infections among sporting teams,’’ the public health director said. “Most of the secondary transmissions (happen) at times children are in close contact for longer periods of time. Low rates of secondary transmission in the school setting ... are attributed to mask wearing and physical distancing of at least 3 feet.’’
Wright noted that Carteret County school officials waited to lift mask mandates until the county’s infection rate dropped to 5%. On Friday, Carteret’s rate was 4.5%.
Wright said he is also concerned that too few of the county’s youngest kids eligible for the Pfizer pediatric vaccine — between 5-11— have been vaccinated thus far.
“I do want to see more kids coming in for vaccines,’’ Wright said, explaining that only 88 children in the 5-11 age group in Rockingham have received shots. “That is 88 for the entire county, regardless of (kids) being in public, private, charter (schools) or home-schooled,’’ he said.
And Wright hopes to get county health workers back on school campuses to provide vaccines to those young kids, he said.
“Several months back, we were able to provide vaccination to school staff when that group was made eligible,’’ he said. “We’d be happy to partner with the schools to host a vaccination clinic on school property on a workday or regular school day to allow parents to choose to have their child vaccinated.
“Parents, both single-parent family homes and dual parents, may not have the opportunity to seek vaccinations for their child outside the normal workday hours due workload, other work/life obligations. A partnership (with) Rockingham County Schools would allow that opportunity to be more equitable. If a parent chooses to have their child vaccinated, we want to make sure it is not a burden to the parent in providing that service.’’
Neighboring Guilford County’s school board voted 5-4 this week to preserve a mask mandate for at least another month and Guilford County employees and visitors to county facilities are required to wear masks indoors.
In Forsyth County and Winston-Salem, both public schools and the county government continue to require masks.