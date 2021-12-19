Rockingham Co. won't require its 600 employees to vaccinate as infection rate climbs

WENTWORTH — As the omicron variant of COVID-19 sweeps the nation like wildfire and Rockingham County grapples with high and climbing infection rates, county government officials have decided against mandating employee vaccines and the school board has rescinded its mask mandate for next year.

The five-member Rockingham County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Dec. 6 on a resolution that gives the county’s nearly 600 employees the option to choose to vaccinate.

The board’s rationale: vaccination should be a personal choice and forcing employees to inoculate might lead to resignations amid a labor shortage. The county has 24 job vacancies, about 4% of its 595 positions, a county spokesperson said in an email.

“Making choices is what makes this country great,” County Manager Lance Metzler said in a news release about the resolution. “We encourage people to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus, but we aren’t going to tell them how to do so.”

Medical experts, who have determined that the omicron variant multiplies 70% faster than the delta variant, caution that omicron is a high threat to the unvaccinated and remind that vaccinations and boosters can help blunt the illness and prevent hospitalization and death.