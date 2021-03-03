Rockingham community asked to help county-wide food drive to feed neighbors in need

A nine-year-boy stirred something in a pot on a wood-burning stove in his living room as a visitor awaited the arrival of his mother from work. Curious, the visitor asked what he was cooking.

“Chicken soup,” replied the child. The visitor looked into the pot, astounded that only a chicken leg, thigh, neck and back bones were in it. She later took the family several large bags of food donated by her co-workers.

Curious about two elementary school students who got off their bus every day near some woods in Eden, a Rockingham County Schools bus driver went back to where he dropped them. They always said their mother was picking them up.

Following a path through the woods, the driver located the children and their parents inside a car. Shocked to see him, the parents told him they had lost their jobs after the company where they worked closed. When their unemployment ended, they lost their home and had no money to move any place else.