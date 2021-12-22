Rockingham Community College announces honor students for fall 2021

WENTWORTH — Rockingham Community College recently announced that 38 students were named to the President’s List and 94 to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2021 semester.
President’s
List
The following students were eligible for the President’s List because they maintained a 4.00 grade-point average within semester with a course load of at least 12 college-level credit hours:
ASHEVILLE
Taylor Foy
BURLINGTON
Thanh Van Nguyen
CHARLOTTE
Blake J. McKinney
EDEN
Lauren Carol Chatman, Abbey Corbin, Ethan Blake Hazelwood, Adam Issa, Shayna Janice Lloyd, Brayden Lucas Minichello, and Aliyah Pearl Perez.
GREENSBORO
John Basil Arnold and Kylee Melissa Arruda Rieger.
KERNERSVILLE
Andrew Evan Brown and Ethan Zachary Fleming-Pitts.
MADISON
Tristin Star Hendren, Kayla Grace Martin, and Mattie E. Purgason.
MARTINSVILLE, VA.
Kaylyn Jane Frazier
MAYODAN
William Joseph Etringer
McLEANSVILLE
Mattie Caroline Fields
REIDSVILLE
Jason Lee Angle, Payten Danielle Bayne, Sasha Nicole Carson, Reina Garcia Chairez, Logan Ryan Cunningham, Leah Abigail Duncan, James Chester Kopf, Mercedes Martin, Phillip Medeiros, Caleb Garrett Pryor, Katelyn Phyllis Warner, and Grayson Gabriel Wyatt.
STOKESDALE
Cassie Dena Martin
STONEVILLE
Tabitha Lynn Carter, Kelly Alessa Sharpe, Amanda Dawn Victoriano-Tomas, Daniel Messiah Vigil, and James William Watkins.
Dean’s ListThe following students were eligible for the Dean’s List because each maintained a 3.25 grade-point average within the semester with at least 12 college-level credit hours:
BROWNS SUMMIT
Olivia Noelle Howe, Allyson MacKenzie Paschal, McKenzie Leigh Schorr, and Caylee Denise Young.
CHARLOTTE
Cole Thomas Fuller
EDEN
Natalie Marie Allen, Joshua Seth Archer, William Ryan Armstrong, Brittney Rhianna Carter, John Kaleb Edwards, Angel Alexander Gonzalez, Cassie Michelle Hailey, Ricardo Guevara Hernandez, Brittany Abigail Jarrell, Antoinette Lyn Johnson, Skylar MacKenzie Jones, Lajonda Nicole Lampkins, Junior Edmundo Mazariegos Esclante, Joel M. McCubbins, Caitlyn Diane McDaniel, Benjamin Kyle Milligan, Kasie Ruth Morris, Logan Briann Pruitt, Blake Allen Pulliam, Roberto Carlos Reyes, Nancy Jasmin Rubio Juarez, and Sarah E. Vernon.
GREENSBORO
Jaime Allen Colby Bobbitt, Emilie Catherine Morton, and Cheyenne Taylor Noah.
HAMPTON, GA.
Saul Ernesto Gonzalez
MADISON
Brayden Lee Adams, Kate Marie Brumagin, Tyler Jordan Hanes, Brooke Nichole Joyner, Kelsi Elizabeth Lauer, Abbie Lavonne Lawson, Skye P. Malasig, Edward Graham Moore, Macy Lynn Steele, and Makenzie Jean Steele.
MAYODAN
Hanna Brooke Burke, Christian Taylor Joyce, and Cannon Allen Lemons.
McLEANSVILLE
Vance Anthony Apple and Cassidy Spencer.
MOORESVILLE
Harris Clair Dowdy
PROVIDENCE
Chanel Lanay Graves
REIDSVILLE
Hallie Lauren Atkins, Alexander James Belcher, Dayahna Zoe Blatchley, Aiden Joseph Bognar, Briana Rose Chatman, Brandon Mehki Cureton, Jordan Gray Fagg, Brenna Leigh Funez, Alea Nicole Gauldin, Grace Corum Gross, Shianne Brooke Ingle, Kylah Morgan Knowles, Jeremiah David Langston, Jordan Lee Lipford, Austin Jordan Lynch, Ana Maria Perez, Katelyn Pruitt, Ashley Anne Rickman, Hillary Elyse Seybert, Hailey Shae Spangler, Gloria Danelle Stillwell, Kelsey Anne Truitt, Isaiah C. Umana, and Taylor Paige Wright.
ROCK HILL, S.C.
Nolan Lemuel Faulkenberry
RUFFIN
Ashleigh Jade Andresen, Kaitlin Elaine Burns, Madison Naomi Dery, and Preston Allen Parsons.
SANDY RIDGE
Alicia Hernandez, Tanner Augustus Sizemore, and Shay MacKenzie Smith.
STOKESDALE
Jheny Y. Martinez
STONEVILLE
Hannah Renee Bullins, Grace Ann Caruso, Nathaniel Lee Joyce, Kristopher Michael Martin, Naomi Lynn Owens, and Lydia Ruth Wells.
SUMMERFIELD
Hannah Page Chandler, Destanie Michelle Collins, Alden Hunter Kolessar, and Corey Ray Strader.
WALNUT COVE
Kasey May Bullock and Aaron Cole Justice.
YANCEYVILLE
Jordan Renee Long