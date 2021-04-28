Rockingham confirms first 2021 rabies case in fox

Rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease if medicines are administered through a series of intramuscular injections soon after exposure. Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or when infection laden fluids such as saliva contaminate an open wound or mucous membranes.

However, prevention is the best key, health officials said. And prevention of rabies is based on protection of susceptible animals from the disease and appropriate management of persons and animals exposed to rabies, according to RCHD’s White.

1. Vaccinate pets. In accordance with state law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be kept currently vaccinated against rabies and must wear a rabies tag. Cats are the most commonly identified domestic animal with rabies.

2. Control measures for pets exposed to rabies. If pets are exposed to rabies they should receive a booster dose of rabies vaccine if they are currently vaccinated at the time of exposure. If pets are not currently vaccinated against rabies when exposed to rabies, the animals should be euthanized or quarantined for six months in accordance with state law.