Rockingham confirms first 2021 rabies case in fox

WENTWORTH — A rabid fox may have exposed a western Rockingham County resident to rabies, health officials confirmed on Friday after state tests showed the animal was positive for the virus.
The fox is the year’s first animal to be diagnosed with rabies in the county, health officials said Friday, explaining Madison Animal Control officers captured the animal last week and sent it to the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health for testing.
The citizen, who was not named, who was exposed to the fox’s saliva and is currently receiving medical treatment, said Katrina White, public information officer for the Rockingham County Department of Health.
The circumstances of the encounter with the fox were not available, White said.
On March 9 in neighboring Guilford County, a Greensboro man reported being attacked by either a fox or a coyote on the Nat Greene Trail at Lake Brandt Marina. Scott Durham received the rabies vaccine course after the attack that left him with bites about the calf and face. At least two other wild animal attacks were reported near Lake Brandt around the same time.
In July 2020, a Greensboro woman was attacked by a fox believed to carry rabies. And by August 2020, Guilford County had confirmed 11 cases of rabies in wild animals, including several foxes.
Rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease if medicines are administered through a series of intramuscular injections soon after exposure. Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or when infection laden fluids such as saliva contaminate an open wound or mucous membranes.
However, prevention is the best key, health officials said. And prevention of rabies is based on protection of susceptible animals from the disease and appropriate management of persons and animals exposed to rabies, according to RCHD’s White.
1. Vaccinate pets. In accordance with state law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be kept currently vaccinated against rabies and must wear a rabies tag. Cats are the most commonly identified domestic animal with rabies.
2. Control measures for pets exposed to rabies. If pets are exposed to rabies they should receive a booster dose of rabies vaccine if they are currently vaccinated at the time of exposure. If pets are not currently vaccinated against rabies when exposed to rabies, the animals should be euthanized or quarantined for six months in accordance with state law.
3. Control measures for persons exposed to rabies. Seek medical guidance from your health care provider or the local health department if you believe you have been exposed to rabies.
4. Limit stray and feral animals. Persons should not approach stray or feral dogs or cats. Feral cat colonies should be intensively monitored and their location reported to a local animal control agency.
5. Leave wildlife alone. Some raccoons, foxes, bats, and other wildlife carry rabies in North Carolina.
For more information about rabies and the prevention of exposure, please contact Rockingham County Animal Control at (336) 634-3300 or the health department at (336) 342-8100.