Rockingham confirms first 2021 rabies case in fox

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County Public Health Department officials on Friday announced that a fox that interacted recently with an unnamed county resident in the western part of the county tested positive for rabies.

The fox is the first positive rabies case to be diagnosed in the county this year, health officials said in a Friday news release. Madison Animal Control officers captured the animal and sent it to the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health for testing.

The citizen who was exposed to the fox's saliva is currently receiving medical treatment, the release said.

Rabies is a fatal yet preventable disease if medicines are administered soon after exposure. Rabies is transmitted by the bite of an infected animal or when infection laden fluids such as saliva contaminate an open wound or mucous membranes.

However, prevention is the best key, health officials said. And prevention of rabies is based on protection of susceptible animals from the disease and appropriate management of persons and animals exposed to rabies:

1. Vaccinate pets. In accordance with state law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be kept currently vaccinated against rabies and must wear a rabies tag. Cats are the most commonly identified domestic animal with rabies.