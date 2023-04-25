ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Rockingham County has been given a stark national ranking as being among the top 10 counties in the U.S. with the lowest number of primary care providers to patients.

The national research group, Health Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), presented the ranking and other information about rural provider shortages at its recent annual conference in Chicago.

It highlighted that Rockingham County has roughly one doctor for each of it’s 1,948 patients. The county of about 91,500, as well as Robeson County were on the list of regions hurting for health care providers.

The North Carolina counties are certainly not alone as the nation faces a major shortage of primary care doctors, healthcare experts agree.

Nearly half of all U.S. counties represent a relative primary care provider shortage area, which is classified as one physician or comparable provider per 1,500 patients.

And the forecast for the next 10 years is even more grim, according to Surescripts, a national health intelligence-sharing alliance.

By 2034, the U.S. could face a drastic shortage of up to 124,000 physicians, according to a report by the group.

The findings have led researchers to highlight an opportunity for pharmacists in provider-starved areas to act as “part of an extended care team by operating at the top of their license.’’

Rockingham County has 24 pharmacies where its pharmacists can administer vaccines in accordance with state and federal law.

Also in N.C., a clinical pharmacist practitioner, or CPP, is a licensed pharmacist who has prescribing authority, including the ability to prescribe controlled substances under the supervision of a licensed physician, according to state law.

In some states, pharmacists are allowed to prescribe certain medications and adjust dosages, including for minor ailments and chronic conditions.

The defined legal scope of practice for pharmacists, though, varies widely from state to state.

Research results showed that of the 3,233 counties in the U.S., more than 50 percent are currently experiencing relative primary care physician shortages.

Seventy-two percent of physicians and nurse practitioners expect pharmacists to be regularly involved in care teams by 2030.

The top 10 High Impact Counties in the U.S. where pharmacists have the greatest opportunity to fill primary care gaps based on county population and number of pharmacies include:

Hudson, N.J. (634,266 people; 235 pharmacies; one PCP per 1,724 patients)

Robeson, N.C. (144,918 people; 38 pharmacies; one PCP per 1,907 patients)

Morgan, Al. (126,494 people; 43 pharmacies; one PCP per 1,644 patients)

Ascension, Al. (107,399 people; 29 pharmacies; one PCP per 1,557 patients)

Guaynabo, P.R. (102,781 people; 28 pharmacies; one PCP per 2,507 patients)

Marshall, Al. (98,770 people; 31 pharmacies; one PCP per 1,674 patients)

Rockingham, N.C. (91,562 people; 24 pharmacies; one PCP per 1,948 patients)

Saint Landry, La. (88,317 people; 31 pharmacies; one PCP per 1,549 patients)

Elmore, Al. (85,618 people; 23 pharmacies; one PCP per 3,567 patients)

White, Ark. (80,341 people; 21 pharmacies; one PCP per 1,960 patients)