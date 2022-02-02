 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County announces board and committee vacancies
0 Comments

Rockingham County announces board and committee vacancies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County has vacancies for the Board of Equalization and Review. Persons interested should apply on the Rockingham County website at www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on the tab “I Want to” along the top menu of options, then click on “Apply for a Board or Commission.” Next, click on “Apply to Serve on a Board or Commission” for the application. If you have questions, contact Clerk to the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or via email at: jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert