Rockingham County announces board and committee vacancies

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County has vacancies for the Board of Equalization and Review. Persons interested should apply on the Rockingham County website at www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on the tab “I Want to” along the top menu of options, then click on “Apply for a Board or Commission.” Next, click on “Apply to Serve on a Board or Commission” for the application. If you have questions, contact Clerk to the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or via email at: jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.