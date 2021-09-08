Rockingham County has vacancies for the Library Board of Trustees and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. If interested, apply through the Rockingham County website at www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to” tab, then click: “Apply for a Board or Commission.'' Next, click on “Apply to Serve on a Board or Commission” tab for the application. If you have questions, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or email: jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.
Rockingham County announces board vacancies
Related to this story
Most Popular
Backers of the legislation say it will rid departments of derelict officers and give mental health assistance to others on the force.
REIDSVILLE — This week Rockingham County’s COVID-19 infection rate continued to inch up, reaching 11.8% on Friday at the end of a seven-day sp…
MAYODAN — Sky’s Electronics and Arcade has opened a new business here and celebrated a ribbon cutting with local officials on Sept. 1.
As cases climb, more and more local residents are finding themselves needing hospital care.
WENTWORTH — Student infections more than doubled last week and 474 Rockingham County public school students and 44 district staffers were in q…
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — The two oldest WWII veterans in Rockingham County, both age 101, died within 12 hours of one another early this week.
WENTWORTH — More than 10% of Rockingham County residents have received concealed carry permits from the sheriff’s office, officials said this week.
RALEIGH — Nearly all of North Carolina’s school districts are now requiring face masks to be worn because of soaring COVID-19 numbers that are…
Property transfers
More people 19 and under are testing positive for the virus.