 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rockingham County announces board vacancies
0 Comments

Rockingham County announces board vacancies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rockingham County has a vacancy for an alternate member of the county’s planning board.

County residents may apply by visiting the Rockingham County website at www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Go to tabs at top of page and click “I Want to.” Then click “Apply for a Board or Commission” and “Apply to Serve on a Board or Commission” for the application.

For more information or questions, contact Jennifer Woods, clerk to the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners at 336-342-8102 or via email at jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert