Rockingham County announces board vacancies

Rockingham County has a vacancy for an alternate member of the county’s planning board.

County residents may apply by visiting the Rockingham County website at www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Go to tabs at top of page and click “I Want to.” Then click “Apply for a Board or Commission” and “Apply to Serve on a Board or Commission” for the application.

For more information or questions, contact Jennifer Woods, clerk to the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners at 336-342-8102 or via email at jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.