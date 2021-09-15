Rockingham County announces board vacancies

Rockingham County has vacancies for the Library Board of Trustees and Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. If interested, apply through the Rockingham County website at www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to” tab, then click: “Apply for a Board or Commission.'' Next, click on “Apply to Serve on a Board or Commission” tab for the application. If you have questions, contact Jennifer Woods at 336-342-8102 or email: jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.