Rockingham County announces board vacancies
Rockingham County announces board vacancies

Rockingham County has a vacancy for an alternate member of the county’s planning board. County residents may apply by visiting the Rockingham County website at: www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Go to tabs at top of page and click “I Want to.” Then click “Apply for a Board or Commission” and “Apply to Serve on a Board or Commission” for the application. For more information or questions, contact Jennifer Woods, clerk to the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners at 336-342-8102 or via email at: jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

