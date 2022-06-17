Rockingham County announces vacancies for committees and boards

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County has vacancies for the Rockingham County Planning Board. Anyone interested should apply on the Rockingham County website at: www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to” on a tab at the top of the page, then click “Apply for a Board or Commission.” Next, click on “Apply to Serve on a Board or Commission” for the application. If you have any questions, contact Susan Washburn, board clerk at 336-342-8102 or via email at swashburn@co.rockingham.nc.us.