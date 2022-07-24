Rockingham County Blueway Guide unveiled

The Rockingham County Center for Economic Development, Small Business & Tourism and The Rockingham County Tourism Development Authority announced the release of a new campaign to promote the county’s rivers and lakes as recreational destinations.

The project, dubbed RoCo Blueway Branding which brings with it the new RoCo Blueway Guide.

The branding campaign was put in place to give Rockingham County’s blueways their own distinct identity, organizers with the agencies said in a news release.

Key features of the scheme include: a new “RoCo Blueway” logo, color scheme and catchy slogans to appeal to tourists, such as: “Go with the RoCo Flow” and “Rock the RoCo.”

All of the promotional signage and printed material for the project will reflect a vintage, industrial feel to capture and connect the blueway with Rockingham County’s textile mill and industrial history, county tourism officials said.

Blueways are navigable water trails based along rivers or lakes that include multi-activity recreation and nature-based tourism.

Rockingham County’s blueways boast 88 miles and more than 4,500 acres of exciting water adventure and include the Dan, Haw, Mayo and Smith Rivers, as well as Belews Lake, Lake Hunt and Lake Reidsville.

The new RoCo Blueway Guide was developed to replace the previous Rockingham County Blueway Guide with an updated look and layout, officials said.

The guide now includes comprehensive safety guidelines and detailed trip summaries, including more comprehensive dam warnings and skill level recommendations for paddlers. In June 2021, a group of tubers drowned when they attempted to float over a deadly low-head dam near Draper Landing.

The guide further provides users an estimated travel time to ensure they are prepared for longer treks. The new guide breaks each river and lake into easy-to-read and color-coded sections and also lists local outfitters and camping, hotel and motel accommodations.

Copies of the guide will be distributed throughout the state and Triad region, officials said.

Pick up copies at each river and lake access point, in governmental offices, chambers of commerce, hotels, shops, restaurants, and local breweries and wineries. To request a copy, call 336-342-8138 or find the guide online at: https://VisitRockinghamCountyNC.com/things-to-do/rivers-and-lakes/#/.