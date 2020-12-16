Rockingham County Board of Education Votes 4-3 to Fire Superintendent Shotwell

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Education voted 4-3 after a closed session Monday night to fire Rodney Shotwell, longtime superintendent for the 25-school district and a former North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.

The board gave Shotwell, who has overseen the district's $130 million budget and piloted a hybrid system through the pandemic, 90 days notice.

And it remains unclear how the board will reconcile Shotwell's contract, which extends to June 30, 2022.

Board members Doug Isley, Brent Huss, Bob Wyatt and Vicky Alston voted to oust Shotwell, who has led the school system since 2006. Members Paula Rakestraw, Kimberley McMichael and Vicky McKinney voted against the termination during the regular monthly board meeting held in the auditorium of Rockingham County High School.

A couple of minutes after the vote, Shotwell told the board he was glad that his son was in the meeting audience to witness his dismissal.

"And I wanted my son ... to make sure he saw the people who did this to me. Merry Christmas,'' Shotwell said.