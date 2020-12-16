Rockingham County Board of Education Votes 4-3 to Fire Superintendent Shotwell

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Education voted 4-3 after a closed session Monday night to fire Rodney Shotwell, longtime superintendent for the 25-school district and a former North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.
The board gave Shotwell, who has overseen the district's $130 million budget and piloted a hybrid system through the pandemic, 90 days notice.
And it remains unclear how the board will reconcile Shotwell's contract, which extends to June 30, 2022.
Board members Doug Isley, Brent Huss, Bob Wyatt and Vicky Alston voted to oust Shotwell, who has led the school system since 2006. Members Paula Rakestraw, Kimberley McMichael and Vicky McKinney voted against the termination during the regular monthly board meeting held in the auditorium of Rockingham County High School.
A couple of minutes after the vote, Shotwell told the board he was glad that his son was in the meeting audience to witness his dismissal.
"And I wanted my son ... to make sure he saw the people who did this to me. Merry Christmas,'' Shotwell said.
"I just simply want to say that the Rockingham County Schools (are) the best school system that I could ever ask to work for. I’d like to thank Ms. McKinney, Ms. Rakestraw and Ms. McMichael for always being straight up. If you disagreed with me, you would always call me and tell me,'' Shotwell said.
"And this is OK. You know, God has a plan for all of us, and so I’m looking forward to the opportunity for what’s coming up next.''
The superintendent has consistently met resistance from Huss, Isley and Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff of the system that employs 2,100 and serves 11,300 students.
Huss and Isley have been vocal opponents of equity training funding, moving to block it.
Their stance prompted community advocates, including clergy, educators and NAACP representatives, to attend board meetings last year to argue for the training they say is vital.
Proponents point out that Rockingham County public schools serve students from diverse backgrounds in the county of 91,000, where 18% of the population is Black and 6% is Hispanic.
The rural county, with a poverty rate of 20.4%, educates thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds.
Before coming to Rockingham County, Shotwell served as superintendent of the Macon County school system for five years where he oversaw a $23 million renovation to existing buildings and construction of two new schools.
This is a developing story. Visit RockinghamNow online and on Facebook for updates.
