Rockingham County Board of Elections to conduct voting machine tests

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Board of Elections on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 will conduct logic and accuracy (L&A) tests on voting systems that will be used in the upcoming municipal elections, said Paula Seamster, the board's executive director.

L&A testing ensures each voting system will correctly count and tabulate each ballot cast, Seamster explained in an emailed news release.

The City of Eden, Town of Madison, Town of Mayodan, City of Reidsville, Town of Stoneville, and Town of Wentworth Municipal Election will take place on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Before every election, county boards complete L&A testing to ensure proper coding of ballots and tabulation of votes for every contest.

Ballots of each style are coded for a mock election and run through the tabulator. The tests check the voting system’s ability to read each ballot style and the accuracy of the tabulator when counting votes. A bipartisan team oversees the preparation of the machines and ballots and conducts the tests.

After testing, election staff will reset the equipment to ensure no L&A test information remains on the system heading into the elections.