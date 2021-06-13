 Skip to main content
Rockingham County Board Vacancies
Rockingham County has vacancies for the following boards:

The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the Jury Commission. Persons interested in joining the boards should apply at the Rockingham County website www.MyRockinghamCountyNC.com. Click on “I Want to” under the Volunteer/ Recognition tab, then click on “Advisory Boards” for the application. Direct questions to Jennifer Woods, clerk to the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners, at 336-342-8102 or via email at jwoods@co.rockingham.nc.us.

