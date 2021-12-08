Rockingham County Candidates file for 2022 Primary Election

Candidates from Rockingham County filed to run for offices in the 2022 Primary Election beginning Monday. Candidates who wish to be on the ballot for the March 8, 2022 election have until Dec. 17 at noon to file with the Rockingham County Board of Elections.
So far, the following candidates have filed:
Board of Commissioners (Four-year term)
Houston Barrow, Republican, from Eden.
Charlie Hall, Republican incumbent, from Stoneville.
Billy King Jr., Republican, from Reidsville.
Clerk of Superior Court
Abner M. Bullins, Republican, from Eden.
Rockingham County Sheriff
Sam Page, Republican incumbent, from Eden.
Tyrone Scales, Democrat, from Eden.
One Stop early voting will be held Feb. 17, 2022-March 5, 2022. The Board of Elections will disclose location details after it meets on Dec. 7.
For updates on candidate filings, visit the elections board’s website at https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov/pview.aspx?id=21096.