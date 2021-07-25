Rockingham County Commissioners appoint Rakestraw as RCC trustee

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham Community College Board of Trustees on Tuesday welcomed Charles K. Rakestraw to its board. He replaces Robert Shelton, who has stepped down from the board, as an appointee of the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners.

Rakestraw is an alum of RCC and earned an associate’s degree on the Wentworth campus in 1989 before transferring to Elon University, where he graduated in 1992. He also served on the RCC Foundation board in the late 1990s.

The Madison resident became a North Carolina Real Estate broker in 1995, and a North Carolina general contractor three years later. He spent 10 years as a broker with Don Warren and Associates and is now president and Real Estate broker in-charge at Rakestraw Properties.

Rakestraw has served as Madison-Mayodan Rotary Club president and has been a member of the Rockingham County Airport Authority and the Rockingham County Planning Board. He was also a member of the board for the Rockingham County Partnership for Economic Development.

The Stoneville native further serves as a First National Bank advisory board member and a Rockingham County Board of Equalization and Review member.