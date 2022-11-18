Rockingham County Community Foundation awards more than $8,000 in grants

Eight nonprofit agencies in Rockingham County recently got the good news that grant money is coming their way for the holidays.

The Rockingham County Community Foundation (RCCF) awarded $8,400 to worthy programs supporting the local community.

Its board of advisors granted:

$1,500 to Aging, Disability and Transit Services of Rockingham County for Meals on Wheels Rockingham County.

$950 to the Autism Society of North Carolina for autism specialists in Rockingham County.

$1,200 to Junior Achievement of the Triad for World of Possibilities: Pathways to Success program.

$950 to Prevent Blindness North Carolina for Star Pupils Rockingham.

$1,000 to Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network for senior feed support.

$1,000 to Reidsville Outreach Center for ROC Food Pantry general operation support.

$1,300 to Rockingham County Education Foundation for Piedmont Instrument Classes for Kids.

$500 to TROSA (Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers, Inc.) for residential substance abuse recovery services for individuals from Rockingham County.

Funds for the grants came from RCCF’s community grantmaking fund and the Apple Foundation Endowment for Rockingham County, the organization announced in a news release.

“We are grateful to the many generous individuals and organizations that have supported our work to inspire local philanthropy,” said Robbie Citty, advisory board president of the Rockingham County Community Foundation.

“They are helping to build a stronger more vibrant community.”

RCCF is an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation and is led by a local volunteer advisory board. Each year, RCCF uses dollars from its endowment funds to make grants to local nonprofit organizations.

Learn more about RCCF and its work in the community or make a tax-deductible donation at nccommunityfoundation.org/Rockingham. For further information about RCCF, contact Dawn Neighbors at dneighbors@nccommunityfoundation.org.

Who are the Rockingham County Community Foundation Advisory Board Members?

Advisory board members live and work in Rockingham County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Citty, board members include Jonathan Jobe (vice president), Ellen Campbell and Flavel Collins (secretaries), Will T. Flynt Jr., Deirdre L. Moyer, Kathy Page, Dixie Penn, Shelby Rhyne, Micky Silvers and Ben Tucker.