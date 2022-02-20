Rockingham County counts 21,374 COVID cases since pandemic's start

WENTWORTH — Infections are down in Rockingham County this week with 293 new cases of COVID-19 reported, compared to 420 diagnosed last week.
The county’s infection rate dropped from 18% on Monday to 17.4% on Tuesday, to 14% on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Since the start of the pandemic, Rockingham County has tallied 21,374 cases of COVID-19 among it’s nearly 91,000 residents. That’s roughly 23% of the population.
Statewide, 2.56 million cases have been recorded since the start of the global crisis, but the infection rate had dropped to 10% across N.C. by Friday, state health officials said. The rate is still twice as high as the recommended 5% by the CDC.
Meanwhile, Rockingham County Schools, like many other districts in the state, is continuing to grapple with new student and staff infections.
Since the school system began recording cases on July 19, 2021, about 2,149 of the approximate 11,700 students and 485 teachers and staff members have contracted COVID-19, according to RCS web page data.
Over the past week, 95 students and 20 staff in the RCS district have been diagnosed with new COVID-19 cases, the records show.
The schools with the highest number of infections were: Wentworth Elementary and Bethany Elementary, each with eight students and one staff member ill, and Morehead High School in Eden had 19 students and three staff diagnosed with the novel coronavirus between Feb. 7-13.
Hospital admissions for COVID-19 patients continued to lessen this week with just six reported in Rockingham County, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The death toll for the county is 250.
About 71% of all North Carolinians have taken at least two shots of the COVID-19 vaccines, while in Rockingham, just 51.8% of those 5 and older have received full vaccination.
County health records show 60,383 residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 44,799 are fully vaccinated, according to the NCDHHS.
In bordering Stokes and Caswell counties, infection rates Tuesday were a bit higher than Rockingham at 20.2% and 18.3%, respectively. Guilford County recorded a 12% infection rate.
Across North Carolina 4,817 new cases were reported on Tuesday, and 2,634 people were hospitalized, state officials said.
Roughly 22,000 North Carolinians have died from the disease.
For information about how and where to get a vaccine in Rockingham County, visit: https://www.rockinghamcountync.gov or check with local pharmacies, doctor’s offices and hospitals.