Rockingham County counts 21,374 COVID cases since pandemic's start

WENTWORTH — Infections are down in Rockingham County this week with 293 new cases of COVID-19 reported, compared to 420 diagnosed last week.

The county’s infection rate dropped from 18% on Monday to 17.4% on Tuesday, to 14% on Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Since the start of the pandemic, Rockingham County has tallied 21,374 cases of COVID-19 among it’s nearly 91,000 residents. That’s roughly 23% of the population.

Statewide, 2.56 million cases have been recorded since the start of the global crisis, but the infection rate had dropped to 10% across N.C. by Friday, state health officials said. The rate is still twice as high as the recommended 5% by the CDC.

Meanwhile, Rockingham County Schools, like many other districts in the state, is continuing to grapple with new student and staff infections.

Since the school system began recording cases on July 19, 2021, about 2,149 of the approximate 11,700 students and 485 teachers and staff members have contracted COVID-19, according to RCS web page data.