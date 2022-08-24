Rockingham County counts 5 ongoing COVID outbreaks in congregate living centers

In Rockingham County, state health authorities report five ongoing outbreaks in congregate living centers: four in nursing homes and one in a residential care facility.

The number is relatively low, compared to other Triad counties with higher numbers of facilities. Guilford and Alamance counties, for example, count 25 and 26 outbreaks, respectively this week.

Such outbreaks are defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 604 ongoing outbreaks statewide this week in congregate living settings, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and residential care facilities, the state reports.

Since the start of the global pandemic, 3,079,355 North Carolinians have contracted the COVID-19 virus and 25,763 have died of the highly contagious disease. The state’s population stands at 10.39 million.