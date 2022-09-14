Rockingham County DAR chapter will join Wreaths Across America effort

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — For the third year, the James Hunter Chapter of the NSDAR is working with Wreaths Across America Nationwide Campaign to honor veterans with seasonal tributes.

The chapter invites community members to honor veterans who lived in the community, some of who served our nation’s military and/or gave their lives during war.

The chapter will sponsor two ceremonies to be held Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at Mayodan’s Municipal Cemetery and at 2 p.m. the same day at Madison Town Hall.

At the conclusion of each ceremony, chapter members will need help laying the wreaths on the veterans’ graves.

Wreaths are $15 each. To order, make a check or money order out to Wreaths Across America. Mail to Janelle Johnson, 201 N. 5th Avenue, Mayodan, N.C. 27027.

The deadline is Nov. 1. Sponsors may specify that their wreath go to a specific veteran or be included in a general pool.

For information or if you have questions, call Johnson at (336) 548-1603 (home) or (336) 404-0362 (cell).