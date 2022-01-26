 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services Distributes N95 Masks
Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services Distributes N95 Masks

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services distributed roughly 9,500 N95 masks on Monday afternoon.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services allotted 17,000 of the highly effective respirator-style masks to Rockingham County for countywide distribution, the county health department announced in a news release.

Of those, about 7,500 have been reserved for area businesses in order to keep the county workforce safe and healthy. This ensures the continuation of providing essential services to Rockingham County citizens, the release said.

“We are beyond thrilled that so many of our residents want to protect themselves from omicron,’’ said Rockingham County Director of Public Health Trey Wright. “Continuing to provide resources for prevention of COVID-19 remains one of the top priorities of the Rockingham County Division of Public Health.”

RCDHHS continues to urge citizens to get their COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, officials said. According to NCDHHS, ‘nearly all new COVID-19 cases are in people who are not current on their vaccination schedule. The CDC recommends the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines as the best choices for most people for preventing infection from COVID-19.

RCDHHS will continue to work with NCDHHS regarding mask distribution, and hopes to have more mask distribution days in the future, officials said.

For more information, call the Department of Health and Human Services ~ Division of Public Health at 336-342-8140.

 

