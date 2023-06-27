WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced this week it will convene the county’s Opioid Task Force.

The OTF’s first meeting is June 28 from 5:30-8 p.m. in the Commissioners Room of the Rockingham County Governmental Center (371 NC 65, Wentworth, NC 27375).

The public summit will provide information on opioid lawsuit settlement funds and ways to prevent opioid use and overdoses.

Following the release of settlement funds from the federal lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, the OTF is further set to discuss various strategies to reduce the impact of opioid misuse on the county’s local communities where overdose rates have been high in recent years.

In 2022, the Rockingham County Division of Public Health conducted focus groups and community surveys across the county to gain insight into the thoughts, feelings, and experiences that county citizens have regarding the opioid epidemic.

This information was used to help select various strategies, which the task force will now use to implement initiatives around opioid use prevention, treatment, and education in Rockingham County.

“We are very passionate about the work that needs to be done to fight opioid use and overdose deaths in Rockingham County,” said Rebecca Oakes, a public health administrator and coordinator of the OTF.

“We hope that community partners, law enforcement, elected officials, and most importantly, our citizens, can attend this meeting to learn more about the task force and make sure we are on the right track to make a difference here in Rockingham County. Change starts now.’’