Rockingham County diagnoses 623 new COVID-19 cases in past 14 days, hospitals slammed

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County hospitals were slammed with COVID-19 patients this week, as the sick poured into emergency departments and filled beds and ICUs, health care officials reported.
And on Friday, Rockingham County's Public Health Division reported 306 new cases of the highly infectious coronavirus had been diagnosed this week in the county of 91,000 where the infection rate is 11.3% and about 39% of the population has been fully vaccinated.
Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show the county diagnosed 623 new cases of the disease between Aug. 13 and Aug. 27.
Meanwhile, at least two deaths in the western part of Rockingham County occurred over the week in individuals who were in their 50s.
Reports also circulated across social media platforms about recent indoor events within the county, including high school reunions and birthday parties, at which individuals reported exposures to people who had tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, Eden's UNC Rockingham Health Care reported five COVID-19 patients in its ICCU, four inpatients on the hospital's COVID-19 care floor and nine patients struggling with COVID-19 in the emergency department waiting for beds to become available.
"I know that we are seeing extremely high volumes of patients in our ED,'' said Myla Barnhardt, director of marketing and public relations for UNC Rockingham. "That could partially be because several hospitals that are close by are on diversion. Also, COVID and COVID testing account for some of the increase. We are sending very few COVID patients to larger hospitals because those facilities do not have the capacity to care for them.''
Barnhardt said COVID-19 patients at UNC Rockingham range in age from their 40s to 80s. "We have seen patients in the emergency department who are under 18, but I don't have more information about that,'' she said.
Meanwhile, Cone Health's Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville reported nine inpatients with COVID-19 on Friday, but none in its ICU.
On Friday, Rockingham County had recorded a total of 186 deaths since the start of the pandemic, while the state had the total higher at 188. There is sometimes a lag between the time the state receives death reports and the time the county receives the information, officials said.
Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.