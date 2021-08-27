Rockingham County diagnoses 623 new COVID-19 cases in past 14 days, hospitals slammed

WENTWORTH — Rockingham County hospitals were slammed with COVID-19 patients this week, as the sick poured into emergency departments and filled beds and ICUs, health care officials reported.

And on Friday, Rockingham County's Public Health Division reported 306 new cases of the highly infectious coronavirus had been diagnosed this week in the county of 91,000 where the infection rate is 11.3% and about 39% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services show the county diagnosed 623 new cases of the disease between Aug. 13 and Aug. 27.

Meanwhile, at least two deaths in the western part of Rockingham County occurred over the week in individuals who were in their 50s.

Reports also circulated across social media platforms about recent indoor events within the county, including high school reunions and birthday parties, at which individuals reported exposures to people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Eden's UNC Rockingham Health Care reported five COVID-19 patients in its ICCU, four inpatients on the hospital's COVID-19 care floor and nine patients struggling with COVID-19 in the emergency department waiting for beds to become available.