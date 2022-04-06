Rockingham County Division of Public Health begins offering second booster shots April 7

WENTWORTH — Eligible Rockingham Countians can receive their second booster doses of Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines beginning April 7 at the health department here, county health officials announced in a news release Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week authorized second booster doses of the two pharmaceutical brands for people older than 50 and/or those with compromised immune systems.

Second booster doses are recommended four months after the first booster of any approved COVID-19 vaccine. The additional shot will continue to improve protection against severe COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalizations, health experts agree.

The public health clinic will offer Moderna booster shots on Thursdays and Pfizer injections on Fridays. Appointments are required for the free shots. To schedule, call 336-342-8140 or go online at www.rockinghamcountync. Those who have questions about whether to get a second booster should speak with a medical professional, county health officials said. The health department is located at 371 NC-65 in Wentworth.