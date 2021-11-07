Rockingham County Division of Public Health Offers Moderna Booster Drive-Thru Vaccinations

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health has begun offering a series of drive-thru vaccination clinics to offer Moderna booster shots, the agency recently announced.
According to the CDC, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot six months or more after their second dose:
People 65 years and older
People 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions
People 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
County health officials advice those people who are unsure if they should receive a booster vaccine to consult their physician for additional guidance.
Dates for drive-thru Moderna booster vaccinations are from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. on Nov. 4, Nov. 6, Nov. 18, and Nov. 20.
The drive-thru clinics are by appointment only and individuals seeking boosters will need to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card showing a record of their original two doses and a completed COVID-19 vaccine consent form that can be found online on the appointment registration page. While no insurance is required to be eligible for a shot, those who do have health insurance are asked to bring their insurance ID cards.
To register, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4daaac2aa3fac43-covid1910.
Please note: The clinics are for booster vaccinations only. If you have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, but wish to do so, call 336-342-8140 to schedule your appointment.