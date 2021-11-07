Rockingham County Division of Public Health Offers Moderna Booster Drive-Thru Vaccinations

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health has begun offering a series of drive-thru vaccination clinics to offer Moderna booster shots, the agency recently announced.

According to the CDC, the following groups are eligible for a booster shot six months or more after their second dose:

People 65 years and older

People 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions

People 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings

County health officials advice those people who are unsure if they should receive a booster vaccine to consult their physician for additional guidance.

Dates for drive-thru Moderna booster vaccinations are from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. on Nov. 4, Nov. 6, Nov. 18, and Nov. 20.