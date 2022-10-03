 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockingham County Division of Public Health Prepares for the Flu Season

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health has begun its 2022 - 2023 Influenza Campaign and offering vaccinations.

Starting Oct. 10, RCDPH will provided vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. by appointment.

As a community outreach, vaccination clinics will be held at the following locations:

Oct. .11: Garden of Eden at 508 Orchard Drive in Eden from 9-11 a.m.

Oct. 13: Reidsville Senior Center, 201 N. Washington Avenue, Reidsville from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Oct. 20: Madison-Mayodan RecreationCenter, 300 S. 2nd. Avenue, Mayodan from 9 -11 a.m.

When planning for your flu vaccination, be sure to bring your Medicaid, Medicare, and/or all other medical insurance cards to the health department or community vaccination site you choose.

If do not have insurance and plan to pay out of pocket, the flu vaccination will cost $30.

Rockingham County Division of Public Health accepts United Health Care, Blue Cross-Blue Shield of North Carolina, North Carolina Health Choice, MedCost, Cigna, Bright Health, Ambetter, Friday Health Plans, Healthgram, Carolina Complete Health, AmeriHealth Caritas, Healthy Blue, and Wellcare Health Plans.

However, RCDPH does not accept Humana HMO, United Healthcare Compass, Health Team Advantage, Centivo, Aliera, Aetna HMO, ChampVA, First Health, Golden Rule, Aetna Medicare Advantage HMO, or APL through Ameristaff.

For more information about the flu vaccine, eligibility, or to make an appointment, call the Rockingham County Division of Public Health at 336-342-8140.

