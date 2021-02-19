Rockingham County dodges the bullet on second winter storm; massive cleanup still remains

For the second time in six days, freezing plagued the citizens of Rockingham County. The first storm, which rolled through the region Feb. 13, caused the majority of damage primarily to the city of Reidsville. North Carolina utility companies reported nearly 23,000 power outages statewide as of Thursday. These were largely due to ice accumulation bringing down trees and power lines. Extra utility crews are still working to restore power and other services as quickly as possible.
In addition to the loss of power and internet services, many citizens experienced damage to structures and vehicles due to fallen trees.
On Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and granted transportation waivers to help speed power restoration. He also authorized the activation of up to 40 National Guard personnel to assist with fallen tree and debris removal.
Cooper thanked first responders, emergency managers, law enforcement, utility workers and others across the state that continue to work on storm response.
“They have worked tirelessly to help get people to safety and already have begun repairing the damage,” he said.
“I am grateful for their resilience.”
The second storm, which started early Thursday morning and moved out of the region around 7 p.m. that same evening, was projected to be potentially worse that the Feb. 13 storm. Thankfully, for the majority of citizens in the county, the storm caused significantly less damage than anticipated and wasn’t as bad as initially forecast.
Even though the storm has passed, the danger not. Friday’s temperatures caused significant melting and water run-off in a month when water levels are already above average.
Considering the amount of rainfall which accumulated Thursday afternoon and evening, the threat for flash flooding increased within the eastern half of North Carolina. Government officials say river levels will continue to rise.
In addition, many trees which are already sustained damage due to the additional weight from the ice because of the two storms could come down due to the saturated soil near the root systems and weakened branches. This could potentially cause additional power and or internet outages in the coming days.
Storm causes COVID-19 vaccine delays
Thursday, Gov. Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry outlined impacts and response to the latest winter storm, including weather-related delays to COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
“Delays in vaccine shipment from the federal government are frustrating to us all, but providers are working to get appointments scheduled and we are pushing to get more vaccine to our state,” said Cooper via news release.
Winter weather across the nation this week has resulted in shipping delays from vaccine manufacturers to health departments and medical providers across the country.