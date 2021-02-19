Rockingham County dodges the bullet on second winter storm; massive cleanup still remains

For the second time in six days, freezing plagued the citizens of Rockingham County. The first storm, which rolled through the region Feb. 13, caused the majority of damage primarily to the city of Reidsville. North Carolina utility companies reported nearly 23,000 power outages statewide as of Thursday. These were largely due to ice accumulation bringing down trees and power lines. Extra utility crews are still working to restore power and other services as quickly as possible.

In addition to the loss of power and internet services, many citizens experienced damage to structures and vehicles due to fallen trees.

On Wednesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency and granted transportation waivers to help speed power restoration. He also authorized the activation of up to 40 National Guard personnel to assist with fallen tree and debris removal.

Cooper thanked first responders, emergency managers, law enforcement, utility workers and others across the state that continue to work on storm response.

“They have worked tirelessly to help get people to safety and already have begun repairing the damage,” he said.

“I am grateful for their resilience.”