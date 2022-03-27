Rockingham County Environmental Health Receives FDA Funding

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Division of Public Health’s Environmental Health Section was recently awarded $118,860 by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The sum will be dispersed over a 3-year period as follows:

Year 1, 2022: $38,930.00

Year 2, 2023: $38,930.00

Year 3, 2024: $41,000.00

Funding will assist the Environmental Health Section with improving and/or enhancing retail food programs in their efforts to reduce the occurrence of foodborne illness risk factors. The money will also help county experts in their efforts to help retail food operations attain compliance with federal Retail Program Standards.

The county health department will carry out the efforts in compliance with all applicable federal statutes and regulations and the Maintenance and Advancement in the FDA Program Standards as part of the National Environmental Health Association (NEHA)-U.S. Food and Drug Administration Retail Flexible Funding Model (RFFM) Grant Program.

“Rockingham County will develop new educational materials and continue to handout existing materials such as decals for equipment to remind staff of food temps and other food safety practices,’’ said Environmental Health Programs Coordinator Meg McGuire. “And improvement will be measured through documentation of trainings and provided educational materials.”