Rockingham County government employees fill Salvation Army's red kettles

WENTWORTH — While holidays can mark the most wonderful time of year for some, the yuletide season can be a month of major financial stress for many others. So Rockingham County Government officials announced that they teaming up with the Salvation Army of Rockingham County to help local families in need, county officials announced in a news release.

On Dec. 10, the Salvation Army sponsored a sweet-treat break for county employees who donated to the Red Kettle Project. That same day, volunteer county employees rang bells for the initiative at the Governmental Center, collecting money for gifts and offering hot chocolate and candy canes.

The funds collected will go straight into the pockets of the county’s poorest families, putting food on their tables, clothes on their backs and helping heat their homes and offer emergency housing, the release said.

“When the Salvation Army reached out to us I knew I wanted to get our employees involved,” County Manager Lance Metzler said, “Anything we can do to help families here in Rockingham County while treating our staff is successful.”