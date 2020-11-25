 Skip to main content
Rockingham County Government's Annual Holiday Blood Drive set for Dec. 9
Rockingham County Government's Annual Holiday Blood Drive set for Dec. 9

WENTWORTH — Giving is the most central theme of the holiday season. And blood is truly the most universal gift on earth, with its  power to save lives, especially in a year burdened with an international health crisis.

County employees have organized the "Rockingham County Government's Annual Holiday Blood Drive'' for Dec. 9 at the Governmental Center here.

The event will run from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the 371 N.C. Hwy. 65 location.

Sign up now to give by contacting Cindy Herring, N.C. State Bar Certified Paralegal, Rockingham County Legal Department, at  336.342.8374 or email her at  cherring@co.rockingham.nc.us.

