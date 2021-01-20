Rockingham County Health Department continues vaccines for 65 and older Jan. 21

WENTWORTH — County health officials will begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 65 and older on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m-3 p.m., keeping in step with new federal and state guidelines that lower the age for recipients of the life-saving inoculation.

The department's Jan. 12 clinic vaccine rollout drive-through clinic did not require an appointment, but now the county requires appointments to increase efficiency. To schedule, call 336-394-0064 or visit: www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org. The free service will continue as a drive-through clinic at the Governmental Center's DHHS entrance at 411 N.C. Highway 65 in Wentworth.

BEFORE YOU GO:

Complete a consent form. Print from www.rockinghamcountydhhs.org or pick up a paper copy at the Governmental Center or any public library.

Prepare to wait for 15 minutes for observation after your vaccine.

It is critical that individuals return to providers for their second vaccine shots to achieve maximum protection, experts say.

During the wait between shots, continue to social disance and wear masks.

Without a second shot, a vaccinated person does not have 95% protection afforded by the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.