Rockingham County Health Department to offer Dec. Moderna booster drive-thru clinic

WENTWORTH — Due to the high demand for the Moderna booster vaccinations, the Rockingham County Division of Public Health announced on Monday that it will offer a Dec. 16 Moderna booster drive-through vaccination clinic here.

According to the CDC, you are eligible for a booster shot, six months or more after your second dose vaccination if you are:

● 65 years or older

● Age 18-plus and live in a long-term care setting

● Age 18-plus and have underlying medical conditions

● Age 18-plus and work or live in a high-risk setting

If you’re unsure if you should receive a booster vaccine, consult your physician for additional guidance, health officials said.

The free drive-thru Moderna booster event will run from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Rockingham County Co-Operative Extension building at 525 NC 65 here.