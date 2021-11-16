 Skip to main content
Rockingham County Health Department to offer Dec. Moderna booster drive-thru clinic
Rockingham County Health Department to offer Dec. Moderna booster drive-thru clinic

WENTWORTH — Due to the high demand for the Moderna booster vaccinations, the Rockingham County Division of Public Health announced on Monday that it will offer a Dec. 16 Moderna booster drive-through vaccination clinic here.

According to the CDC, you are eligible for a booster shot, six months or more after your second dose vaccination if you are:

● 65 years or older

● Age 18-plus and live in a long-term care setting

● Age 18-plus and have underlying medical conditions

● Age 18-plus and  work or live in a high-risk setting

If you’re unsure if you should receive a booster vaccine, consult your physician for additional guidance, health officials said.

The free drive-thru Moderna booster event will run from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. at the Rockingham County Co-Operative Extension building at 525 NC 65 here.

Individuals will need to bring their COVID-19 vaccination cards. And while health insurance is not required, those who have it should bring their insurance cards. Everyone must bring a completed COVID-19 vaccine consent form that can be found online at the appointment registration page.

To register, visit: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4daaac2aa3fac43-covid1910.

Note that the drive-thru clinic is for booster vaccines only. Anyone who needs to receive their first or second COVID-19 vaccine should call: 336-342-8140 to schedule an appointment.

